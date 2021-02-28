Dan J. Mook Jr.

July 9, 1936 - February 14, 2021

Dan J. Mook Jr. of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away February 14, 2021 in Mountain Home. Dan was born July 9, 1936 in Lincoln Nebraska to Dan and Leona (Larsen) Mook. Dan married Karen Jean Galbreath on August 6, l965 at the 2nd Presbyterian Church in Lincoln. He found great pleasure in fishing, photography and classical music. He cherished his service in the United States Air Navy from 1956-1960. Highlights of his military career were being an artist in Washington D.C. and his tour of duty in French Morocco. Besides his military duties he played the clarinet in the Navy band and was on a golf team in Morocco. He specialized in being an Airman and in Aerial Photography.

Dan earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism in 1965 and Master's of Education degree in l968. He was a member of the Sigma Delta Chi Professional Journalistic Society. His first job was on the Agricultural Campus in the Department of Information as a photographer. After receiving his Master's degree he became the first Media Specialist hired for the recently created Service Unit #5 in Beatrice Nebraska. He remained there for 16 years. After a short stint of owning his own business he joined the Nebraska State Department of Education where he stayed until retirement.

Dan is survived by his wife Karen of Mountain Home Arkansas, son Brian D. Mook (Julie) of El Paso Texas and son Scott A. Mook (Chenine) of Denver Colorado. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Garrett, Ava, Devin, Emma Grace, Blake, and Samuel Mook, all of El Paso, Texas. Also sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ardith and Richard Sudduth of Georgia, nephew, John (Tori) Sudduth of Florida and great nephews Michael and Eric Sudduth of Florida, Niece Joleen (Kevin) Branford of Georgia and great nephews, Emmett, Collier, and Kelton of Georgia. He is also survived by cousins Janeen (Mook) and husband Doug Petersen, Marcia (Fuhrer) and husband Bruce Worth of Lincoln and Gayleen (Mook) and husband Mike Rose of Arizona. He is preceded in death by his parents and many loving aunts and uncles.

A Memorial Service will be held 10 am July 9, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com.