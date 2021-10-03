Dana Jean (Pletcher) Hamm

March 2, 1956 - September 26, 2021

Dana Jean (Pletcher) Hamm was born to Dale Edwin Pletcher and Marla Jean (Yoachim) Pletcher March 2, 1956 in Beatrice, NE. Dana lived her early life on a farm west of Alexandria, NE, she enjoyed the out-of-doors, bird watching, playing with pets, dogs and cats, helping mom and dad with housework and farm chores. She had a special relationship with Grandma Margaret Pletcher and Great-Grandma Luella Gaffney. She joined the 4-H club and learned many skills she used during her life. She was baptized and became a member of Alexandria Presbyterian Church. She graduated from Meridian High School with the class of 1974 and continued her education at the University of Nebraska in 1978. She moved to Colorado and managed a book store in Loveland, CO.

Dana married Wilfred Hosterman and became mother of his twelve year old son, Carey who is married and has a son Austin. Wilfed died of cancer and later Dana married her high school classmate Lorenz Hamm. They lived in Lincoln for 25 years and enjoyed attending UNL football, baseball and basketball games. She worked in the finance office for St. Mark's Methodist Church at 84th and Pioneer.

In 2018 Dana was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer with surgery, radiation, chemo, immunological therapy but continued to work until May 2021. Treatment was discontinued and her case was given to Tabatha Journey House and Blue Valley Lutheran Home in Hebron, NE. Dana "Fought the good fight" valiantly and then "It was finished". Dana left this earthly home peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 2:40 PM at age 65 to go to her heavenly home.

Survivors husband Lorenz Hamm of 25 years from Lincoln, NE, step-son Carey and wife Amy Hosterman of Loveland, CO, step-grandson Austin Hosterman and wife Cally of Greeley, CO, parents Dale and Marla Jean Pletcher of Hebron, NE, many relatives, co-workers, and friends, that Dana's life had touched. "God Bless You, Dana".

Following Dana's wishes she was cremated and no visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held October, 7, 2021 at St. Mark's Methodist Church in Lincoln, NE 84th and Pioneer at 11 AM. Officiant Pastor Wayne Alloway. Music by Tony Hillhouse, Jana McGuire, and Daniel Christian, "Morning Has Broken", "For The Beauty Of The Earth", and "Blessed Assurance". Condolences may be left at www.krollfh.com. Memorials in lieu of flowers in care of the family to be designated at a later date. Inurnment will be in Alexandria cemetery at a later date. Kroll Funeral Home of Hebron, NE is in charge of arrangements.