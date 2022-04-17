Daniel M. Rohrs

January 29, 1936 - April 11, 2022

Daniel M. Rohrs, 86, of Malcolm, NE, passed away at his home on April 11, 2022. Faithful husband, father, grandfather and child of God. Dan was born on January 29, 1936 in Tecumseh, NE to John and Elsie (Zabel) Rohrs. He was united in marriage to Janice (Johnson) on September 16, 1960, making their home in Lincoln and later Malcolm. Dan was raised on the family farm near Johnson, NE and spent his high school years in Colorado, graduating from Fort Collins High School. Dan moved to Lincoln where he began his career as a craftsman in his chosen trade of Commercial Heating and Air with Cornhusker Heating & Air and then with Waldinger Corporation. In retirement he enjoyed working around his acreage.

Dan is survived by his children, Mark (Vanessa) of Lincoln, Sonya Witherspoon (Jim) of Pasadena, CA, Paul (Sarah) of Ashland, and Scott of Kansas City, MO and 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife Janice, parents John and Elsie Rohrs, brother John (Jack) Rohrs, grandchild Taylor Rohrs.

Memorial Service will be Monday, April 18, 2022 at 10:00 am at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2400 N.W. 126th Street. Family will greet friends from 9:00-10:00 am at church on Monday. Inurnment will follow at the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials can be given to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery Grounds Fund or Malcolm Fire and Rescue. Condolences can be sent to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.