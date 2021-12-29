Daniel J. Roth

August 27, 1931 - December 22, 2021

Daniel J. Roth, 90, of Lincoln, died peacefully on December 22, 2021. Dan was born August 27, 1931 to Clarence & Katherine (Widmer) Roth in Goehner, NE. Dan moved from Iowa to Lincoln in 1967 to open Kelly Services. He founded Executive Answering Service in 1970, and retired upon selling the business in 2000.

Dan was one of the founding members of LIBA, and a member of the Lincoln Planning Commission. He was a proud and active member of many local organizations, including: Sesostris Shrine (50 year member, Potentate – 1994), Masonic Lodge #54, Scottish Rite (32° KCCH – Oct. 2021), Jesters, Sowers Club, and Executive Club.

Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Clarence Jr. & Mervin. Survived by his wife of 67 years, Donna; children, Doug (Chris) Roth, Delinda (Chris) Sundsboe, Danette (Chad) White; brothers, Roger (Joanne), Loren (Julie) Roth; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be at 1 PM, Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 11AM. A private committal service will be held at Wyuka Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

