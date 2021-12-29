Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Daniel J. Roth
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Daniel J. Roth

August 27, 1931 - December 22, 2021

Daniel J. Roth, 90, of Lincoln, died peacefully on December 22, 2021. Dan was born August 27, 1931 to Clarence & Katherine (Widmer) Roth in Goehner, NE. Dan moved from Iowa to Lincoln in 1967 to open Kelly Services. He founded Executive Answering Service in 1970, and retired upon selling the business in 2000.

Dan was one of the founding members of LIBA, and a member of the Lincoln Planning Commission. He was a proud and active member of many local organizations, including: Sesostris Shrine (50 year member, Potentate – 1994), Masonic Lodge #54, Scottish Rite (32° KCCH – Oct. 2021), Jesters, Sowers Club, and Executive Club.

Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Clarence Jr. & Mervin. Survived by his wife of 67 years, Donna; children, Doug (Chris) Roth, Delinda (Chris) Sundsboe, Danette (Chad) White; brothers, Roger (Joanne), Loren (Julie) Roth; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be at 1 PM, Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 11AM. A private committal service will be held at Wyuka Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

As a courtesy to the family we will be attempting to live stream the services at

https://www.facebook.com/BMLFuneralStreaming/live it is not necessary to have a Facebook account to view the stream. With technology being unpredictable, we cannot guarantee the quality of the stream. Also, if there is recorded music during the service, Facebook may mute the audio during those times. Thank you for your patience in advance, Butherus, Maser & Love.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star from Dec. 29, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Jan
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Butherus Maser & Love.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Dearest Donna and Family, So saddened to hear about Dan! He was one of a kind. He even offered to be the photographer when Rob and I were married some 15 years ago and I was a total newbie to the Shrine. The pictures were great! You are a special couple to us! We so enjoyed our conversation with you in early November at the Fall Past Potentates' dinner! Wishing you peace and strength during this difficult time, knowing you are surrounded by loving family and friends!
vicki Kinsey
January 5, 2022
We send our love and support as we remember times spent with Dan throughout his life. He was a "natural" leader and served many roles in Sesostris Shrine, Little Cars, and Lincoln Executive Club. He will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, and business executive. Our prayers are with you and you family.
Larry and Ruth Ann Bartels
January 5, 2022
Duncan Aviation Aircraft Sales
January 4, 2022
Donna, I am very sorry to learn of Dan´s passing. Dan was a wonderful person and will be greatly missed! God bless!
Joey Decker-Clubhouse Manager Hillcrest Country Club
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results