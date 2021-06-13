Daniel "Dan" Ray Washburn

September 16, 1948 – November 21, 2020

Daniel "Dan" Ray Washburn, 72, of Lincoln, NE, formerly of Gretna, NE passed last fall at the height of the pandemic, with his immediate family in quarantine after a compassionate care visit in the ICU.

He is survived by his wife Kathy Washburn, son Andy (Ashley) Washburn and grandchildren Evan and Claire Washburn, all of Lincoln; his four siblings, Douglas (Barb) Washburn, Shari (Dave) Nygren, Beverly (Mark) Hohensee, all of Ashland, and D. Scott Washburn of Henderson, Nevada; brother-in-law Bill Smollen of Omaha; sister-in-law Paula (John) Cusano of Newfield, New York; numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other family members.

We were unable to have a funeral or memorial service at the time of his passing. Please join us for a Celebration of Life open house from 4-7 p.m., with a brief program around 5 p.m. on Wednesday (6/16) at the Nebraska Champions Club, 707 Stadium Drive, Lincoln. Visit marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.