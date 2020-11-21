Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Danley Ray Sears

Danley Ray Sears

April 24, 1959 - November 19, 2020

Danley Ray Sears, age 61, of Firth previously Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Danley was born April 24, 1959 to Maynard and Marlys (Hawthorne) Sears at Methodist Hospital Omaha, NE.

A visitation will be held at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln from 3-6pm on Sunday, November 22, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Lincoln Memorial Park at 2pm on Monday, November 23, 2020 please meet at the funeral home at 1:30pm. Memorials are suggested to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) or to the family for future designation. Condolences www.lincolnfh.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.