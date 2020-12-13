Menu
Danny Thompson
FUNERAL HOME
Howe Mortuary, Inc.
439 Coffman Street
Longmont, CO

Danny Thompson

November 23, 2020

Danny Thompson, resident of Cheyenne, WY, went to be with the lord on Monday November 23rd 2020 after a long and courageous battle with COPD. Danny was a man with a quick wit and a kind heart, beloved by all whose lives he touched. He received a Good Conduct Award, a Navy "E" Award, and a National Defense Service Medal. He was honorably discharged from the US Navy on August 3, 1979, at the rank of EN3.

He is survived by his daughter Stephany Creech (Thomas) and his beloved siblings Bryant Thompson (Mary), Virgina "Ginny" Ruge, Robert Thompson (Vicky), Alice Delay, Rosezetta Larchick (Jeff), Cleve Thompson, and his youngest sister Irene Piper (Ken). As well as a large loving extended family. He was preceded in death by his father Wayne Douglas Thompson, mother Irene Ruth Thompson, sister Sandra Maureen Thompson, sister Gladys Hardy, brother Wayne Rulla, brother John Thompson, and brothers-in-law: Maurice "Bud" Ruge, and Dawson Delay.

A small funeral service in honor of his memory shall take place at 10:00am on Tuesday December, 15th at Howe Mortuary in Longmont Colorado. The service will also be live streamed for family members who are unable to attend. After which he shall be interred at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado.

The family welcomes donations to the Wounded Warrior Project in lieu of flowers to honor Danny and his service to his country.

Matthew 11:28-30 "Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light."

Please visit www.howemortuary.com to share memories and condolences, as well as the link to the live stream of the service.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Howe Mortuary, Inc.
439 Coffman Street, Longmont, CO
Funeral services provided by:
Howe Mortuary, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sad to hear about Danny, he struggled so much. Will miss his kind heart.
Rhonda Spier
Friend
December 17, 2020
I'm so sorry to learn of Dan's passing. He was so kind and sweet with my mom, Florence Pardee, at Whispering Chase. I'm sad that because of the current Covid situation I haven't been to the Chase for almost a year. But we talked often. Bless him, he's no longer struggling!
Donna Ellis
Friend
December 17, 2020
