Darlene (Daharsh) Barnett

July 18, 1927 - December 6, 2020

Darlene (Daharsh) Barnett, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, friend was born on July 18, 1927 and died December 6, 2020. After being the first child, her parents, Lloyd and Gladys Daharsh, gave her three siblings Evelyn (Don) Nelson, Richard (Norma) Daharsh, and Nancy (Monte) Buel. While attending Lincoln High School, Darlene worked at the Lincoln News Agency.

In 1949 she found her true love and partner. Marriage to Floyd Barnett came on March 11, 1949, and lasted long after his death in 2005. After marriage Darlene became a "home maker". She truly made a welcoming, comforting home for her family and anyone else who ventured into her path. Not only taking care of her own family, she accepted with open arms anyone her children or husband brought home while serving as the neighborhood mom for those who moms were working out of their homes.

With all her children growing up, she went back to work by serving in media centers at both Pershing Elementary and Mickle Middle School. She was then asked to supervise the first in-house suspension program in LPS. Believing that everything that touched the family's lives was relevant, she volunteered at all the schools attended by her children organizing Mothers' Club, Open House nights, and fundraisers. Church was critical. Darlene served through the choir, Women's Fellowship, Sunday school teacher, Vacation Bible School director, fundraisers.

Sports was another passion of the loving couple with attendance at thousands of games of baseball, football, basketball, bowling, soccer, softball, skating events, music concerts and dance and violin recitals performed by children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Music was also an intricate factor in Darlene and Floyd's life. Both sang in the church choir and as they retired became active members in the Lincoln Senior Chorus. After entering Eastmont Towers, Darlene, of course, joined the chorus there.

Darlene will be desperately missed by children: Linda (Henry Hultquist) Barnett, Jerry (Connie) Barnett, Carol (Dave) Newman; grandchildren: Bryce (Brenda) and Barry Barnett, Lea and Clark Anderson, Lauren and Colton Hospodka; great-grandchildren: Evie, Kale, Celie, Eddie, and Coco Barnett. She will be rejoining her husband, parents and brother.

Private family graveside service will occur on Wednesday with an anticipated celebration of life in July for her 94th birthday. Memorials may be sent to Tabitha Hospice Care or Lincoln Food Bank.