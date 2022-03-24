Menu
Darlene Hatten
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Mass of Christian Burial
Mar, 25 2022
1:00p.m.
Cathedral of the Risen Christ church
Darlene (Dee) Hatten

June 25, 1948 - March 21, 2022

Darlene (Dee) Hatten of Lincoln, died March 21, 2022. She was born on June 25, 1948, in Tecumseh, NE, to Mark and Bernice Masur. She married Donald Hatten, on May 20, 1972, at St. Mary's in Lincoln.

She is survived by son, Mark (Kylie) of Lincoln; Heidi (Ross) of Lincoln, sister, Rita (Rich) of Tecumseh: and grandchildren, Hunter, Tori, Avery, and Josie. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald, her parents, Mark and Bernice, and siblings, Evelyn, Marilyn, Marie, and David.

Rosary will be at 7:30 PM, Thursday, March 24, at Cathedral of the Risen Christ Church, 3500 Sheridan Blvd, Lincoln. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 PM Friday, March 25, 2022, at Cathedral of the Risen Christ church. Memorials in Dee's name may be given to Lincoln Symphony Orchestra or Cornhusker State Games. Condolences online at www.lincolnfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 24, 2022.
