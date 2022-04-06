Darlene L. Lehms

August 18, 1930 - April 4, 2022

Darlene L. Lehms, 91, of Lincoln left this life to be with Jesus on April 4th 2022 at High Plains Alzheimer's Care home. Darlene was born August 18, 1930 in Grand Island, NE to John and Linda (Mathiesen) Pahl. She graduated from Grand Island High School in 1948. She married Richard Lehms on October 1, 1949 in Grand Island and had 65 ½ years together until his death in 2015. They moved to Lincoln in 1961. They had a love of travel, drove to 48 states, and cruised to Alaska and Hawaii four times. They also took 15 other cruises as well as visiting Australia, Russia, China, Japan, and Europe. Darlene worked 30 years for the Lincoln Public School system and was a member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church and a member of the church's quilting group. She also had a love of reading, and sewing.

Darlene is survived by her sons Ron (Jan) Lehms of Waverly, Jeff (Lynne) Lehms of Lincoln, and daughter Cathi (Mike) Wentink of North Platte; four granddaughters, Brittany (Kirk) Havranek, Cortney (Tyler) Denker, Lindsey (Miles) Weber and Hailey (Fiancé Ian Addison) Lehms all of Lincoln. Great-grandchildren Kinsley, Blakely, Huxley and Rigley Havranek; Paxton, Kaia, and Baby, due in June, Denker; Stetson and Sylvie Weber; brother, John Pahl of Ft. Meyers Florida and her beloved dog Lucy – now of North Platte. As well as other family members, grand dogs and many friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard, parents, infant twin sister Arlene and older sister Betty Bartholomew.

Visitation will be 6 – 8 p.m. Wednesday April 6th, 2022 at Roper and Son's Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday April 7th, 2022 at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 1015 Lancaster Ln, Lincoln, NE 68505, with a burial after the service at Westlawn Cemetery in Grand Island at 2:00 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the St. Andrews Church. Condolences online at roperandsons.com