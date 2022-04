Darlene E. Leonard

December 3, 2020

Darlene E. Leonard, 80, of Albion, NE, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at her home in Albion, NE. There will be no services at this time. Levander Funeral Home of Albion, NE is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com