Darlene Louise Meyer

October 28, 1935 - September 11, 2020

Darlene Louise Meyer of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, September 11, 2020 at age 84. She was born October 28, 1935 to Ervin and Martha Haecker and grew up on a farm west of Plymouth. Darlene was baptized on November 17, 1935 at Trinity Lutheran in Jansen, Nebraska and was confirmed on April 10, 1949 at Peace Lutheran in Plymouth, Nebraska. She attended Plymouth High School graduating in 1952 and then went onto Fairbury Junior College to further her education.

Darlene married Melvin Meyer on July 14, 1957 and together they raised two children, Becky and Joe. They spent the majority of their life in Wymore, Nebraska where she worked alongside Mel at their feed store, farm, and lumber yard. She also worked for Wymore Public Schools as a bus driver for 34 years. More recently, she volunteered at Barnabas Community and in other roles at Sheridan Lutheran. Darlene enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her other passions were exercise, reading, gardening, and watching sports.

She is survived by children, Becky (L.G.) Searcey of Lincoln; Joel (Michele) Meyer of Overland Park, Kansas; grandchildren, Ben (Hannah) Searcey, Jordan (Brett) Shamblin, Ella Meyer; great-grandchildren, Emery Searcey and Barrett Shamblin; siblings, Elaine (Wayne) Schroeder, Gladys (Marvin) Yost, Dennis (Kathy) Haecker, Carol (Delbert) Hueske, Linda (Dale) Bleich, and Randy Haecker; brother-in-law, Ken Molzer and many beloved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melvin; sisters, Dorothy Haecker, Alice (Wayne) Wiedergreen and Charlotte Molzer.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road, Lincoln. Church seating will be socially distanced and masks required. Graveside services immediately following at Lincoln Memorial Park, 6700 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Memorials are suggested to Barnabas-an outreach community providing clothing and meals or The Wymore American Legion Post #25. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com.