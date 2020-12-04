Darlene Mae Sorensen Cuddy

February 4, 1924 - December 1, 2020

Darlene Mae Sorensen Cuddy, 96, of Walton, Nebraska passed away on December 1, 2020. She was born February 4, 1924 on a farm called Hillcrest outside Arlington, Nebraska to Niels and Emma Myrtle May (Fadschild Christiansen) Sorensen. Her family lived on farms near Arlington, Elk City, Spiker and Blair. Darlene didn't go to kindergarten and skipped the sixth grade, so she graduated from Arlington High School at age 16 in 1940. Because she was so young, she stayed home for a couple of years, then moved to Lincoln, Nebraska to go to the Lincoln School of Commerce and learn stenography.

She first got a job at Northeast High School and then at the Lincoln Steel Corporation. She and the other stenographers went to the Lincoln Steel company softball games. There a handsome LeRoy (Roy) Cuddy caught the eye of Darlene. "I thought he looked cute in his softball uniform." Their romance began with a date at the Fireman's Ball. Many movies, dances, fishing dates, baseball and softball games later, they became engaged on Sept. 29, 1951. They were married the night before Easter Sunday on April 12, 1952. She sewed her wedding dress.

LeRoy planted a large garden each summer and Darlene canned and froze fruits and vegetables to sustain the family throughout the year. Her family always had good food to eat and clean clothes to wear. A prize winning 4-H member in her youth, Darlene won awards for her sewing and for her beef cattle. She helped lead her two daughters to success in their own 4-H clubs. She especially enjoyed hand sewing and making pieces for a quilt for her first great granddaughter. She adored her great-granddaughters.

Darlene Mae is survived by daughters Sherry Mae Traver (Hal) and Janice Stellato (Andy); sons Todd and Bryce (Tammy); granddaughter Natalie Mae Traver Knaub (Collin); grandsons Brent and Tyler Traver, Paul Stellato (Channing), Joseph Stellato (Shannon), Preston, Brock and Calvin Cuddy; and great-granddaughters Evelyn Mae Knaub and Adalyn Stellato. Also survived by her sister-in-law Hazel Doran of Tempe, Arizona and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy, of 61 years, her parents and brother Richard and sister-in-law Laverne.

Funeral service will be private. A memorial will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Grace Lutheran Church of Walton, Nebraska or UNMC Hematological Malignancies Fund at the University of Nebraska Foundation. Arrangements by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 "A" Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com