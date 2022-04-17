Menu
Darlene Helen Neid

Darlene Helen Neid

March 18, 1943 - March 14, 2022

Darlene Helen Neid, 78, of Denver, CO passed away March 14, 2022. Born March 18, 1943 in Pine River, MN, she graduated summa cum laude from Walker High School in Walker, MN in 1961. She graduated as a Registered Nurse from Abbott Hospital School of Nursing in Minneapolis, MN in 1964, and received her B.S. in Education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1988, with distinction.

Darlene was a Registered Nurse at Abbott, Lincoln General, St. Elizabeth's, and Nebraska Methodist Hospitals, a substitute and part-time teacher in Lincoln Public Schools, and a Medical Legal Assistant at Knudsen, Berkheimer, Richardson & Endacott in Lincoln, NE. She retired to Denver, CO in 2010 to be closer to her children and grandchildren and was an active, loyal neighborhood and community member.

She was a US Swimming official and an emeritus US Rowing Judge-Referee. She was a volunteer archivist at the Denver Public Library an avid participant in the Academy of Lifelong Learning.

Darlene is survived by son James Neid, Jr. (Elizabeth), daughter Stephanie Neid, grandchildren Claire, Meredith, and Peter Neid, brother Gerald (Marci) Gathman and nephews Justin and Michael Gathman. She was preceded in death by parents Alfred and Helen Gathman.

A Memorial Service will be held April 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church, 1980 Dahlia St., Denver, CO 80220. A full obituary is available at Monarch Society, monarchsociety.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Apr. 17, 2022.
