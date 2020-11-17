Darlene Shrader

October 22, 1927 - November 8, 2020

Darlene Shrader, 93, of Crete, passed away on November 8, 2020. She was born on October 22, 1927, in Douglas, WY to Con and Blanch (Jones) Edwards. She started school at Happy Hollow, which was a rural school district near Douglas, WY. In 1934, her parents moved the family to a farm just outside of Ulysses, NE. Darlene attended rural school district 81 through the 8th grade, which was named Prairie Center by her maternal grandmother Bertha Jones. In 1945, Darlene graduated from David City High School. Shortly after graduation, she enrolled at the National Business Institute in Lincoln, NE. When she had obtained her degree from NBI, she returned to David City, where she worked for various businesses as a secretary and bookkeeper. She met Bob Shrader, and the two were united in marriage on June 9, 1948, in Sycamore, IL. The couple resided in David City, and raised three children. Darlene sold Rawleigh products, World Book and sold art and craft supplies in a shop behind their house. She later worked for Region V in David City for 15 years. During retirement, she continued to work part-time at various jobs, and finally, officially retired at age 87. Darlene was an active member of the First Baptist Church in David City for 56 years, until the church closed and was sold. After Bob passed away in December of 1996, Darlene remained in their home for a total of 65 years. She eventually moved to St. Joseph's Court in David City, and later resided at Tabitha Health Care Center in Crete. Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob, daughter Roberta Fuller, brothers Clyde and Raymond and sisters May Rose, Ella Robinson, Marie Hageman Straw and Pauline Parke. She is survived by son Rodney (Doug) Ft. Lauderdale FL, daughter Cindy (Dale) Strehle Crete NE, 5 grandchildren, Mike (Megan) Fuller, Marla (Nick) Waters, Joshua (Laura) Strehle, Jordan (Josh) Lindig, Tera (Kevin) Boyd, and 11 great grandchildren. Darlene donated her body to science with the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha NE. A memorial service to celebrate Darlene's life, will be held in the future at Camp Moses Merrill.