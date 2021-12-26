Darlene Soderstrom

May 20, 1939 - December 19, 2021

Darlene Soderstrom, 82 years old, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Darlene was born on May 20, 1939 to Albert and Ethel (Barkdoll) West. She enjoyed baking, gardening, casinos and spending time with her family.

Darlene was preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, Herman Soderstrom. She is survived by her children, Doug (Alisa) Soderstrom, of Beatrice, NE, Linda Soderstrom, Sandy Hauck, Valeria Gilbertson, Sharon (Dennis) Lyman, Kim Gibson, Kenny (Tonja) Gilbertson, Tammy (Bryce) Cloud, Andy Soderstrom all of Lincoln NE. Brothers, Don West of Hickman, NE and Ivan (Sharon) West and sister-in-law Donna West, of Phoenix, AZ, 20 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Monday, December 27, 2021, 4pm to 7pm at Colonial Chapel. A celebration of life will be 11am on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R St, Lincoln, NE. Services will be live streamed. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com