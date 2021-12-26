Menu
Darlene Soderstrom
FUNERAL HOME
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home - Lincoln
5200 R Street
Lincoln, NE

Darlene Soderstrom

May 20, 1939 - December 19, 2021

Darlene Soderstrom, 82 years old, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Darlene was born on May 20, 1939 to Albert and Ethel (Barkdoll) West. She enjoyed baking, gardening, casinos and spending time with her family.

Darlene was preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, Herman Soderstrom. She is survived by her children, Doug (Alisa) Soderstrom, of Beatrice, NE, Linda Soderstrom, Sandy Hauck, Valeria Gilbertson, Sharon (Dennis) Lyman, Kim Gibson, Kenny (Tonja) Gilbertson, Tammy (Bryce) Cloud, Andy Soderstrom all of Lincoln NE. Brothers, Don West of Hickman, NE and Ivan (Sharon) West and sister-in-law Donna West, of Phoenix, AZ, 20 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Monday, December 27, 2021, 4pm to 7pm at Colonial Chapel. A celebration of life will be 11am on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R St, Lincoln, NE. Services will be live streamed. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
5200 R ST, Lincoln, NE
Dec
28
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
5200 R ST, Lincoln, NE
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home - Lincoln
It was an honor to take care of Darlene. We all loved her so much at old Cheney. I´ll never forget her
Ashley (CNA)
December 25, 2021
