Darrell L. Cox

April 23, 1963 - December 4, 2020

Darrell L. Cox, 57, of Lincoln, died on December 4, 2020.Mr. Cox was born April 23, 1963 to John and Phyllis (Imus) Cox in Lincoln, NE. Darrell was a proud member of Lincoln Fire & Rescue for 20 years. He also enjoyed camping, hunting & flying. His favorite accomplishment were being promoted to Fire Inspector & attending Bomb School at the National Fire Academy. Darrell was so proud of his children and loved watching them grow up.

Preceded in death by his mother; father-in-law, Billy Kelly. Survived by his wife, Rita; children, Tiffany (Jake) Dietrich, Andy Cox (Ashley Wyman-Bambrough); father, John Cox; two sisters, Linda (Glen) Jantzen, Norma Cox (Marlin "Buster" Griffing); mother-in-law, Ruth Kelly; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Services for Darrell will be 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 1621 Superior Street, Lincoln 68521. Pastor Sheryl Gage will officiate. Interment will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation will be 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040A Street, Lincoln 68510. Memorials are suggested the Lincoln Firefighters Union. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.