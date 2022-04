Darrol Lee Dragoo

July 4, 1933 - December 18, 2020

Darrol Lee Dragoo, age 87, of Wilber, Nebraska passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020. Darrol was born July 4, 1933. He is preceded in death by his wife, Vida. Memorials are suggested in Darrol's name to Wilber Care Center 611 N. Main Street, Wilber, NE 68465. A committal ceremony will be held at a later date.