Daryl Dean Auman

May 3, 1969 - December 18, 2021

Daryl Dean Auman, 52 of Lincoln, passed away December 18, 2021. Daryl was born in Lincoln on May 3, 1969 to Dean and Jo Ann (Sell) Auman. Daryl graduated from Lincoln South East High School. Daryl loved computers and woodworking. Daryl is survived by his mother Jo Ann Auman and his brother David Auman as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his father Dean Auman, grandparents Arthur and Alma Sell and Alvin and Lois Auman. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. Burial to follow at Seward Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 1 pm to 2 pm at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Lincoln Children's Zoo. The service will be live streamed, go to www.bmlfh.com to get the link or to leave on line condolences.