Daryl Dean Auman
1969 - 2021
BORN
1969
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Daryl Dean Auman

May 3, 1969 - December 18, 2021

Daryl Dean Auman, 52 of Lincoln, passed away December 18, 2021. Daryl was born in Lincoln on May 3, 1969 to Dean and Jo Ann (Sell) Auman. Daryl graduated from Lincoln South East High School. Daryl loved computers and woodworking. Daryl is survived by his mother Jo Ann Auman and his brother David Auman as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his father Dean Auman, grandparents Arthur and Alma Sell and Alvin and Lois Auman. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. Burial to follow at Seward Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 1 pm to 2 pm at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Lincoln Children's Zoo. The service will be live streamed, go to www.bmlfh.com to get the link or to leave on line condolences.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Dec
23
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are soooo sorry for your loss of Daryl. He worked with our computers at work, even when he was tired. He is missed.
Dave and Karen
December 23, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. I had the privilege of working with Daryl at LDHC. He was very good with computers and will be very much missed.
Alicia
December 23, 2021
Jo Ann and Dave - I'm deeply sorry for your loss. May cherished memories bring you moments of comfort.
Kelley Porter
Other
December 22, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Gerald (Jerry ) Green
Friend
December 21, 2021
