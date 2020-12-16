Dave Kingery

December 10, 2020

Dave Kingery passed away Dec 10 at age 78 with his 2 sons at his side. Born in Hot Springs Ark, served in the US Air Force, as a Fire Fighter, and retired from Goodyear. Dave loved talking about his childhood, love of westerns, his family and especially his grandchildren.

He joins his wife Charrie in Heaven along with his Parents and Sister. Dave is survived by his sons Lance & Eric and Grandchildren Norine, Lydia and Mitchell as well as his Daughter in Law Melissa.

Private family Memorial Service Friday. Memorials to the family for later designation. Condolences online at roperandsons.com