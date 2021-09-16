David Dale Boettcher

June 24, 1952 - September 14, 2021

David Dale Boettcher, age 69, of Lincoln passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. David was born June 24, 1952 to Dale and Vivian Karcher - Boettcher.

David is survived by his loving wife of 42 years Kathleen Kennedy - Boettcher; children, Kristi Laing, Kelli Ruff, Joni (Marenzi) Zatarain-Boettcher and Mindi (David) Porto; father, Dale (Ann) Boettcher; mother, Vivian (Donnie) Tank; sister, JoAnn (Bruce) Jensen: grandchildren, Gage Abbott, Taigen Ruff, Aislyn Ruff, Berkley Nielsen, Winter Porto, Jaret Porto, Graham Barth, Zayden Seagren, Orion Porto, Samira Zatarain, Stassi Boettcher, Atticus Boettcher; great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. 6800 S 14th St. A private family service will take place. Memorials to the family to be designated later.