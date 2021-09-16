Menu
David Dale Boettcher
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

David Dale Boettcher

June 24, 1952 - September 14, 2021

David Dale Boettcher, age 69, of Lincoln passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. David was born June 24, 1952 to Dale and Vivian Karcher - Boettcher.

David is survived by his loving wife of 42 years Kathleen Kennedy - Boettcher; children, Kristi Laing, Kelli Ruff, Joni (Marenzi) Zatarain-Boettcher and Mindi (David) Porto; father, Dale (Ann) Boettcher; mother, Vivian (Donnie) Tank; sister, JoAnn (Bruce) Jensen: grandchildren, Gage Abbott, Taigen Ruff, Aislyn Ruff, Berkley Nielsen, Winter Porto, Jaret Porto, Graham Barth, Zayden Seagren, Orion Porto, Samira Zatarain, Stassi Boettcher, Atticus Boettcher; great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. 6800 S 14th St. A private family service will take place. Memorials to the family to be designated later.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
I had the pleasure of knowing David, thru the school system. He was really a great man and truly loved his children and grandchildren. He will be missed.
Dan Hoga
September 17, 2021
Kathy, so sorry to hear about Dave. I am sure there are lots of good memories to help you and your family get through rough days. Call me if you need to visit. Take Care. Tracy and Melody
Tracy Evans
Work
September 17, 2021
Honda Of Lincoln
September 16, 2021
