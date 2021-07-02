David "Dave" Lee Bridges

April 12, 1940 - June 25, 2021

Memorial services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson and will be webcast live on the church's website at bethesdamc.org. Casual attire or school tee shirts are welcome. Private family inurnment, with military honors, will take place at Central City Cemetery. There will be no viewing, however his family will greet friends between 6 – 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Metz Mortuary in Henderson. Condolences may be left at www.metzmortuary.com