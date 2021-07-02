Menu
David Lee "Dave" Bridges
FUNERAL HOME
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave
York, NE

David "Dave" Lee Bridges

April 12, 1940 - June 25, 2021

Memorial services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson and will be webcast live on the church's website at bethesdamc.org. Casual attire or school tee shirts are welcome. Private family inurnment, with military honors, will take place at Central City Cemetery. There will be no viewing, however his family will greet friends between 6 – 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Metz Mortuary in Henderson. Condolences may be left at www.metzmortuary.com



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave, York, NE
Jul
7
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
webcast live on the church's website at bethesdamc.org
NE
Jul
7
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Bethesda Mennonite Church
Henderson, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Metz Mortuary
