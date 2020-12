David C Larsen

November 29, 2020

David, 55, is survived by Susie, his love of 20 years; his mother Diana, his brother Bill and his sisters Pam, Michelle, Stephanie and Heidi. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold and big brother Allen. We will always love and miss you! "May you find peace and comfort in the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ for his love endures forever."