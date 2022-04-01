David J. Currie

May 25, 1945 - March 29, 2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of David J. Currie (Lincoln, Nebraska) who passed away on March 29, 2022, at the age of 76, leaving to mourn family and friends. Born May 25, 1945, in Friend, Nebraska to Morris and Eloise (Schmidt) Currie.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years JoAnn (Porter); and his children, Susan (Chris), Lisa, and Brian. He is also survived by his two sisters, four grandchildren, numerous sisters and brothers-in-law, cousins, and other extended family members.

His memorial service will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022, at 10:30 am at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1800 S 84th Street. Memorials to Messiah Lutheran School or Camp Floyd Rogers. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com