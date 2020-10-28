David Franklin Routon

December 6, 1931 - October 26, 2020

David Franklin Routon, 88, of Lincoln passed away October 26, 2020. David was born December 6, 1931 in Jackson, Tennessee to Ralph and Hallie (Wheat) Routon. David served as a marine in the Korean War before he went on to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Studio Art at Mexico City College and a Master of Fine Arts in Art Practice at the University of Iowa with an emphasis in print making.

His career as an artist and art professor took him to Michigan State University, The State University of New York at Plattsburgh, the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, and lastly the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. He retired in 1997 as Professor Emeritus.

David is survived by his daughters Claudia Joan Routon, Anne Katherine Routon, and his grandson, Oliver David Tonkin.

A private celebration of David's life will be held at a later date. Condolences online at [email protected] or Roperandsons.com