David L. Holthus
David L. Holthus

December 10, 2020

David L. Holthus, 54, of Tecumseh, passed away Dec. 10, 2020. Owner of True Value Hardware in Tecumseh. Survived by his wife Patti, children, Ashley Juilfs (Phil), Tecumseh, Kelsi Meyer (Morgan), Johnson and Treyton Holthus, Tecumseh, granddaughters, Presley and Victoria Juilfs and Adalynn Meyer, mother, Linda Holthus, Tecumseh, brother, Mike Holthus (Dawn), Pickrell, mother-in-law, Rose Kerner, Tecumseh. Preceded in death by his father Vaughn and father-in-law, Tony Kerner. Celebration of life service: 10:30 a.m. Sat., Dec. 19, 2020, St. John's Lutheran Church, Tecumseh. Service will be live streamed on the Wherry Mortuary/Wherry Monument Facebook page and also radio broadcast on FM 88.7 for those choosing to attend in their vehicles. Visitation: 9-8 Thurs. and Fri. at Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh. Family will greet friends Thursday from 5-7 p.m.Memorials: St. John's Lutheran Church, Tecumseh Aquatic Association or family's choice. www.wherrymortuary.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
9:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh
202 N. 3rd Street, Tecumseh, NE
Dec
17
Funeral service
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh
202 N. 3rd Street, Tecumseh, NE
Dec
18
Visitation
9:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh
202 N. 3rd Street, Tecumseh, NE
Sending our thoughts and prayers to the family during this difficult time.
Les & Sue Agena
December 16, 2020
Linda, I regret that we have lost touch over the years but I wanted to extend our family's sympathies to you and your family on David's passing. Our mother was Avis Moeller Vosberg. Please feel free to email me. It would be nice to reconnect. Carla
Carla Osberg
December 15, 2020
My deepest sympathy for your loss. He will be missed in the city of Tecumseh and at the store. A good man will be at peace.
Marjorie Schwabauer
December 15, 2020
