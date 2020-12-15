David L. Holthus

David L. Holthus, 54, of Tecumseh, passed away Dec. 10, 2020. Owner of True Value Hardware in Tecumseh. Survived by his wife Patti, children, Ashley Juilfs (Phil), Tecumseh, Kelsi Meyer (Morgan), Johnson and Treyton Holthus, Tecumseh, granddaughters, Presley and Victoria Juilfs and Adalynn Meyer, mother, Linda Holthus, Tecumseh, brother, Mike Holthus (Dawn), Pickrell, mother-in-law, Rose Kerner, Tecumseh. Preceded in death by his father Vaughn and father-in-law, Tony Kerner. Celebration of life service: 10:30 a.m. Sat., Dec. 19, 2020, St. John's Lutheran Church, Tecumseh. Service will be live streamed on the Wherry Mortuary/Wherry Monument Facebook page and also radio broadcast on FM 88.7 for those choosing to attend in their vehicles. Visitation: 9-8 Thurs. and Fri. at Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh. Family will greet friends Thursday from 5-7 p.m.Memorials: St. John's Lutheran Church, Tecumseh Aquatic Association or family's choice. www.wherrymortuary.com.