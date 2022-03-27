David G. Karr

October 23, 1941 - March 23, 2022

David Karr, 80, of Omaha, died Wednesday, March 23, 2022. He was born Oct. 23, 1941, to Eugene and Olga (Sullivan) Karr in Rockville, Nebraska, and graduated from Rockville High School in 1959. He married Cheryl Waller on June 4, 1966. They had two daughters: Erin and Shannon.

Dave was a high school English teacher in Stromsburg, Nebraska, and a principal at Raymond Central High School and Centura High School, where he retired in 2000. He was passionate about education and impacting students' lives. He was an active member the Nebraska Education Association and other professional organizations.

He loved reading, doing crossword puzzles and watching Star Trek. He spent many hours on the golf course and later attending grandchildren's activities. After retiring, he also volunteered for the State Health Initiative Program.

He is survived by his wife, Cheri; daughters Erin (Nick) Hytrek, of Moville, Iowa, and Shannon (Mike) Zinnel, of Omaha, and four grandchildren, Nikoel and Derek Hytrek and Kaitlyn and Nathan Zinnel. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Paul.

Funeral services will be Saturday, April 2 at 10:30 a.m. at Roper & Sons South Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive, in Lincoln. Private burial will be at a later date in Swede Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dave's name to the Alzheimer's Association: act.alz.org/donate, or the charity of your choice. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com