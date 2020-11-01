Menu
David L. Petsche

October 30, 2020

David L. Petsche, 75, of Denton, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020. Husband of Luana (Kunz) Petsche. Father of Valerie (Kent Zoz) Andersen and John (Tonya) Petsche. Grandfather of Ashlee Andersen Zweifel, Eagle River, AK; Johnny Andersen, Crystal Lake; IL, Kirk Andersen, Lincoln, NE; Mikayla Petsche, Sioux Falls, SD; Ashley Douthit, Staplehurst, NE; Dezarae Douthit and Austin Douthit, Seward, NE and 5 great grandchildren. Funeral Mass Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:30 A.M., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Denton, NE. Rosary Thursday at 7:00 P.M., Kuncl Funeral Home, Crete, NE with visitation beginning at 5:00 P.M. Masks will be required for services. Services will be livestreamed via www.kunclfh.com.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 1, 2020.
