David M. Kroger

September 29, 2020

David M. Kroger, age 80 years of Wahoo, NE. Life-long educator/superintendent. Survived by wife Eileen; daughter Julie (Jerry) Breiner of Sioux City, IA; son Marc (Angie) Kroger of York, NE; 3 grandchildren.

Visitation Sunday noon to 5 PM with family receiving friends from 3 to 5 PM at the Elkhorn funeral home; Funeral Monday 11 AM at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church (15005 Q St.) Private interment. Memorials to the family for later designation. Condolences and live stream at www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Homes
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE 68022
Oct
5
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church
15005 Q St.
GUEST BOOK
