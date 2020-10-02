David M. Kroger

September 29, 2020

David M. Kroger, age 80 years of Wahoo, NE. Life-long educator/superintendent. Survived by wife Eileen; daughter Julie (Jerry) Breiner of Sioux City, IA; son Marc (Angie) Kroger of York, NE; 3 grandchildren.

Visitation Sunday noon to 5 PM with family receiving friends from 3 to 5 PM at the Elkhorn funeral home; Funeral Monday 11 AM at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church (15005 Q St.) Private interment. Memorials to the family for later designation. Condolences and live stream at www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com