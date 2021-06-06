David Joseph McClain-Jones

May 12, 2021

David Joseph McClain-Jones, 24, died in an automobile accident in Lincoln on May 12. Seriously injured in the accident was his mother, Kristie Jones. She is recovering at Bryan West Hospital. David's priorities were his family and his music. He was preparing for his first audience performance with 3 new songs he composed. He was a true friend for many and readily helped whenever and for whatever his friends needed.

David is survived by his beautiful family: wife, Prudence; son, Opie, 4 and Octavia, 9 months. David is the son of Mike and Kristie Jones and has 7 sisters: Kyrstyn Lubben, Heather Hochstein, Heidi Jones, Krista Gardner, Jessica Helenhouse, Maggie Ewoldt, Mollie Joens-Matson and 5 brothers: Michael Joens, Lane Hames, Jeremy Woo, Tim Woo, Matt Woo; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 1:30 PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home (5200 R Street) Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com