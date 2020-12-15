Menu
David Alan Nowak
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

David Alan Nowak

September 9, 1957 - December 8, 2020

David Alan Nowak, 63, of Lincoln died on December 8, 2020. David was born September 9, 1957 to John Jr. & Mary Susanne "Susie" (Smolczyk) Nowak in Ogallala, NE. Dave cherished spending time with his family and many friends. He was an outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and especially golfing. Dave served 28 years in the Nebraska Army National Guard and was active duty during the Iraq War in 2005. Preceded in death by his parents and former wife, Judy. Survived by his siblings, Kristy (Larry) Pribyl, Sonya (Tom) Zimmerman, Mitch (Patti) Nowak, Molly (Arnold) Jimenez; ten nieces & nephews; one great-nephew; many friends. A Private Family Inurnment will take place in the Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Donor's Choice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 15, 2020.
Butherus Maser & Love
I´m so sorry to hear about Dave. I was a contractor and worked with him at the Ambassador in Lincoln. Dave always had a smile on his face and we worked together remodeling the Ambassador for a couple years. May he Rest In Peace with our Lord.
Dan Haley
December 15, 2020
We came to know you when you worked in Milford with my brother. Then your next step was becoming part of The Old Pub family. I remember when we went and got your cat Trixie. We will always have fond memories of you Dave & it was a pleasure to know you. To your family, we hope you find healing in your memories.
Ellen Nisely & Pat
December 15, 2020
