David C. Sullivan

October 23, 1938 - September 18, 2021

David C. Sullivan of Lincoln, Neb., passed away on September 18, 2021 at the age of 82, surrounded by his family and Alexa playing all of his favorite tunes. He was born in Columbus, NE on October 23, 1938, where his boyish trouble as a kid caused his mother to wring her hands a lot. Dave survived bulbar polio as the recipient of the state's first Drinker Collins Positive Pressure attachment for the iron lung; and help from the gift box of critters his friends delivered while he was hanging out at Children's Memorial Hospital. He lived life to its fullest with his biting sense of humor, wit, music, and good times with family and friends.

Dave graduated from Albion High School in 1956 and The University of Nebraska Pharmacy school in 1963. He met Donna Michael when she was working as his sister's babysitter, fell in love and married her-and enjoyed 58 wonderful years together. They owned and managed pharmacies in Grand Island, Neb., for a number of years. In 2003 Dave retired, and a few years later moved to Lincoln to be near his awesome kids. He loved his family, coyote hunting, fishing, Husker football, telling jokes, and sharing the best ways he found to get into trouble when you're young.

Dave is survived by his lovely wife Donna, super fun children Kelly Andersen, Jody Sullivan, Heather Sullivan-Rus, Mike Sullivan, cool sons-in-law (Jeff, Jack, and Dave), adoring grandchildren (Peter, Grace, Addy, and Josh), sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews. Dave was preceded in death by his parents Violet and Myron Sullivan, sister Kathy Nelson, and brother Dennis Sullivan.

Cremation, no viewing. Memorial service and reception will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 4500 Duxhall Drive in Lincoln, Neb. Memorial contributions should be directed to the Madonna Foundation, 5401 South Street, Lincoln, NE 68506. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com