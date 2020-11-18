David Thomas Cleary

June 12, 1958 - November 15, 2020

David Thomas Cleary (62) was born on June 12, 1958, in Travis County, TX, to Wallace Arthur and Susan Ann (Greshik) Cleary, and passed away November 15, 2020, in Lincoln, NE. He was a free spirit who loved all things rock-and-roll and classic cars. He was in a band and loved to play guitar. He was also in a pool league and enjoyed singing karaoke. His most treasured pride and joy was his 1969 Chevy Camaro SS. He was a caring man with a kind heart and was always there for his friends and family. You could always find him working on a car with his brother, Jerry.

He is survived by his children, Laura Cleary, Ryan (Mandy) Cleary, Justin Maddox, Amanda Cleary, Dray (Travis) Christman, and 11 grandchildren, 2 sisters, and 3 brothers. He is preceded in death by both parents, Wallace and Susan, and his brother, Jerry Cleary.

A Celebration of life will be held at 1st Avenue Lounge and Social Hall, in Lincoln, NE, on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 5:00pm. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences online at Lincolnfh.com.