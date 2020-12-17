David L. Trembley

July 13, 1942 - December 13, 2020

Preceded in death by his sister, Maryalice Hockenberry and stepfather, Douglas Swihart. Survived by loving wife of 19 years, LaRee Stephens, children, Ruthann Zorra, Curt (Rose) Trembley, Scott (Kym) Trembley, Trace Trembley, Janell Fletcher, Michelle Cleary, and Michael (Julie) Trembley; 13 grandchildren, his great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Ken Hockenberry; his extended family and many good friends.

Memorial Service: Saturday, 11:00 am at the Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel. Memorial Visitation with the family Saturday 10am to 11am at the Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel. The funeral can be viewed online at https://heartstreaming.link/David-L-Trembley In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Lexington, NE Patriot Guard. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel 3402 Samson Way Bellevue, NE 68123; 402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com