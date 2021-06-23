David Nathanael Van Essen

January 11, 2004 - June 14, 2021

David Nathanael Van Essen, 17, of Greenwood, NE passed away June 14, 2021, in Cascade, MT. Born January 11, 2004, in Omaha, NE to Matthew and Sarah (Brooks) Van Essen. David was a member of Hollywood Heights Bible Chapel.

Family members include his parents Matthew and Sarah Van Essen; siblings Caleb, Timothy, Lilias, Linia, Nehemiah, Miriam, Jeremiah, Samuel, Joel, Micah, and Cassia; grandfather Don Brooks; grandmother Patricia Van Essen; aunts and uncles David and Desiree Van Essen, Dennis and Valerie Easton, Richard and Katherine Brooks, and Leonard and Rachel VandenBerg. Preceded in death by his grandmother Elva Brooks and grandfather John Van Essen.

Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m. Saturday (6-26-21) First Free Church, 3280 S. 84th Street. Livestream at roperandsons.com/livestream. Graveside service will be in the Greenwood Memorial Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday with family present from 5-7 p.m. at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Ezekiel Project (tepse.org) Condolences online at Roperandsons.com