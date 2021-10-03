Menu
David Ray Weber
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wherry Mortuary - TECUMSEH
202 NORTH 3RD STREET
Tecumseh, NE

David Ray Weber

October 29, 1942 - September 25, 2021

David Ray Weber of Merriam Woods, MO, passed away September 25, 2021, in Branson, MO. He was born October 29, 1942 in Tecumseh, NE to his parents Raymond and Julia (Brockmeier) Weber. We will always continue to remember the strong entrepreneurial spirit that Dave had throughout his life.

Dave was a proud family man who loved being a husband, father, stepfather, and grandfather. He found great joy in attending or visiting about the activities that his family was involved in. Dave also loved football, especially watching the Nebraska Huskers and he enjoyed playing golf.

David always had a story to tell or a joke for whomever would listen. He didn't know a stranger. He was always sure of his salvation in Jesus. He was confirmed at Osage Evangelical Church at age 13.

Dave was preceded in death by his son, Brian and his parents. He is survived by his son, Darin and his wife Laurie and three grandchildren, Dylan, Brodey and Lexi, wife Sandy and stepsons Matthew and Stewart, brother Dan and his wife Loyie, nieces Carrie Finn, Laura Gersib and their families.

Graveside service: 11 a.m. Sat. Oct. 9, Grace Lutheran Cemetery, north of Cook, NE. Memorials to the Childhood Leukemia Foundation or family's choice.www.wherrymortuary.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Grace Lutheran Cemetery
Cook, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Steve and Debbi Lake
October 7, 2021
