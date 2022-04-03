David R. Young

June 9, 1939 - April 7, 2020

David R. Young was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on June 9, 1939, and raised in Concordia, Kansas. He passed away suddenly at his home in Omaha, Nebraska, on April 7, 2020, with his wife Jeannette at his side. Dave was a high school band director for fifty-one years.

He was preceded in death by his son Michael Young and his parents David A. and Dottie Young. He is survived by his wife Jeannette Young, daughter Kristi (Paul) Richling, step-daughter Angela Kroeger, grandsons Zachary and Tyler Richling, brother Bill (Joyce) Young, sister Carol (Charlie) Godbold, and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held April 9, 2022 at Hope Presbyterian Church in Millard at 11:00 am. The service will be live streamed and recorded. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am, and lunch will be served following the service. Roeder Mortuary 108TH Chapel, 2727 N 108th Street Omaha, NE; 402-496-9000, www.RoederMortuary.com