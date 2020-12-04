Dayle E. Johnson

September 8, 1931 - December 1, 2020

Dayle E. Johnson, 89, formerly of Waverly, passed away on December 1, 2020. Born September 8, 1931, to Titus and Gladys (Gable) Johnson. Married Evelyn Volker on November 15, 1957.

Survived by his loving wife, children: Linda Byorth-Detrio, College Station, TX; Bruce, Lincoln; Karen (Terry) Williams, Roca; Brian (Shelly) Waverly; and Arlan (Meghan), Waverly; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and Suzie Johnson, Lincoln.

Services to beheld at a later date. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Condolences: aspenaftercare.com