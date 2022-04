Dean Ogle

December 2, 2020

Dean Ogle Age 92 passed away on December 2, 2020. Survived by Sons Mark ( Karen) of Lincoln, Kent (Beth) of Blair, Grandchildren David, Derek (Elena), Ashley, Gunnar, Wyatt, Peyton. Graveside services Monday December 21st 11:00 A.M. Blair Cemetery. Memorials to family for later designation. Arrangements by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com