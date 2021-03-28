Dr. Dean A. Troyer

July 30, 1943 - March 22, 2021

Dr. Dean A. Troyer (77), a retired endodontist, expert sporting dog trainer, and decorated Vietnam War veteran, died on March 22, 2021 in the blessed comfort of his home in Topeka, KS. Born in Aurora, NE on July 30, 1943, the son of Glen and Dorothy (Oswald) Troyer, he graduated from Aurora High School in 1961.

An accomplished high school athlete, Dean furthered his football career at Wheaton College, graduating in 1965 with a Bachelor's in Zoology. He then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps promptly becoming a highly decorated helicopter pilot flying rescue missions during the Vietnam War. He fittingly filled the role of a true American Hero, dedicated to promoting patriotism while fighting for the freedom of his country.

Following his service, Dean attended the Nebraska School of Dentistry, earning his Doctor of Dental Surgery in 1975. Following graduation, he opened his first practice in Sutton, NE, then moved to Topeka where he built a highly successful and longstanding endodontic dental practice until his retirement in January of 2020.

Dean also trained bird dogs and much like his measurable successes in athletics, education, dentistry, and service to his country, he achieved the pinnacle - training a U.S. National Champion. His genuine love for the outdoors and his four-legged friends manifested itself in multiple awards throughout his field trial career.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Christina and John Ball and granddaughters Taylor and Katherine Ball, of Lincoln, Nebraska; brother Gary (Leslie) Troyer; sisters Betty (Richard) Cunningham and Jane Terrell; his special friends Cheryl Whitman and Carolyn Hedrick; and numerous nieces and nephews. Dean was preceded in death by his parents.

A funeral ceremony, with military honors, will be held at 1:00 PM, March 29, 2021 at Mount Hope Cemetery Funeral Chapel, Topeka, KS. Inurnment will take place at 11:00 AM, June 5, 2021 at the Aurora cemetery, with a reception to follow at Pleasant View Bible Church, Aurora, NE. Memorial contributions may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation, 211 N. 12th Street, Lincoln, NE 68508, or the USMC / Combat Helicopter Association, 2394 West Oak Bridge Way NE, Leland, NC 28451. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com or www.HigbyMortuary.com.