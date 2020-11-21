Menu
Deanna M. Kordik

November 19, 2020

Deanna M. Kordik, 81, Lincoln, died Thursday (11/19/2020). She was born to Daniel and Carita (Ritchie) Umbach. Deanna graduated College of St. Mary and Holy Name High School in Omaha, NE. She was an office manager for Arctic Air Conditioning, Super mom, an accomplished hobby baker that accumulated over 2,000 cookbooks.

Deanna is survived by husband James, children James Kordik, Carita Kordik and Karen Kloch; three grandchildren; brother Daniel Umbach, sister Carolyn Ostransky.

There will be a Rosary at 10:00am and a Funeral Mass at 10:30am, Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 7601 Vine St., Lincoln, NE. Memorials to the Lincoln Sunken Gardens Endowment Fund, c/o Lincoln Parks & Recreation, Ste. 300, 3131 O St., Lincoln, NE 68510. Condolences may be left online at roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 21, 2020.
