Deanna M. Kordik

Deanna M. Kordik

November 19, 2020

Deanna M. Kordik, 81, Lincoln, died Thursday (11/19/2020). She was born to Daniel and Carita (Ritchie) Umbach. Deanna graduated College of St. Mary and Holy Name High School in Omaha, NE. She was an office manager for Arctic Air Conditioning, Super mom, an accomplished hobby baker that accumulated over 2,000 cookbooks.

Deanna is survived by husband James, children James Kordik, Carita Kordik and Karen Kloch; three grandchildren; brother Daniel Umbach, sister Carolyn Ostransky.

There will be a Rosary at 10:00am and a Funeral Mass at 10:30am, Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 7601 Vine St., Lincoln, NE. Memorials to the Lincoln Sunken Gardens Endowment Fund, c/o Lincoln Parks & Recreation, Ste. 300, 3131 O St., Lincoln, NE 68510. Condolences may be left online at roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Rosary
10:00a.m.
St. John the Apostle Catholic Church
7601 Vine St., Lincoln, Nebraska
Nov
24
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. John the Apostle Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
a loved one
November 22, 2020
My heartfelt condolences go out to the Kordik family. Throughout high school, the Kordiks were like my second family, and I spent many hours at their house on 42nd street. Among my friend´s moms, Deanna was my favorite. She always made me feel welcome, took the time to chat with me, and frequently treated me with some of her delicious baking. I remember Deanna as someone full of love, and I am certain that love will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.
Randy Heald
November 22, 2020
I´m sad to see you go but I know you have gone to a much better place. Thank you for being a wonderful mother-in-law.
Dan Kloch
November 21, 2020