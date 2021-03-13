Deborah "Deb" Kathryn Payton

June 23, 1949 – March 10, 2021

Deborah "Deb" Kathryn Payton, 71, of Omaha, Nebraska, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2021. Deb was born on June 23, 1949 to Robert and Marie Gilbertson in Parkston, South Dakota.

Deb was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry Payton; brother-in-law, James Bond. She is survived by her sons: Todd Mosser (Kari) of Lincoln, Nebraska, Matt Mosser ((Jennifer), and Mitch Mosser (Samantha) all of Omaha, NE; eight grandchildren: Lauren, Charlie, and Brinley, all of Lincoln, NE, Max, Dane, Neal, Major, and Maddux of Omaha, NE; sister, Glennys Bond; niece Stephanie Moore (Scott); grandnieces, Caroline and Annabelle Moore, all of Kansas City, Kansas; and many more family members and friends.

The family requests that all flowers and notes be sent to Heafey Hoffman Dworak Cutler, 7805 West Center Road, Omaha, Nebraska, 68124. There will be a private family service. Memorials will be directed by the family.