Deborah Kathryn "Deb" Payton
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE

Deborah "Deb" Kathryn Payton

June 23, 1949 – March 10, 2021

Deborah "Deb" Kathryn Payton, 71, of Omaha, Nebraska, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2021. Deb was born on June 23, 1949 to Robert and Marie Gilbertson in Parkston, South Dakota.

Deb was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry Payton; brother-in-law, James Bond. She is survived by her sons: Todd Mosser (Kari) of Lincoln, Nebraska, Matt Mosser ((Jennifer), and Mitch Mosser (Samantha) all of Omaha, NE; eight grandchildren: Lauren, Charlie, and Brinley, all of Lincoln, NE, Max, Dane, Neal, Major, and Maddux of Omaha, NE; sister, Glennys Bond; niece Stephanie Moore (Scott); grandnieces, Caroline and Annabelle Moore, all of Kansas City, Kansas; and many more family members and friends.

The family requests that all flowers and notes be sent to Heafey Hoffman Dworak Cutler, 7805 West Center Road, Omaha, Nebraska, 68124. There will be a private family service. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page after 2:00pm on Monday, March 15, 2021. Arranged by Heafey Hoffman Dworak Cutler West Center Chapel, Omaha 402-391-3900; www.heafeyheafey.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 13, 2021.
Debbie was such a hoot! She always made us laugh and our memories of her at Northwest Missouri State are many! One that sticks out in my mind is the skit our dorm did for the Homecoming. It was a take-off on Bonnie and Clyde. What a fun memory. I can Still see those skinny long legs coming down the hall in Hudson. You brought much joy, Debbie and we are glad you are whole once again.
Marsha Leopard
September 2, 2021
I was so sorry to hear of Deb's passing. We met our freshman year of college at Northwest Missouri State University. She was always a dear and close friend. I visited her, with 2 other college friends, at Aksarben a couple of years ago and found her to be her same spunky self. She insisted she buy our lunch since we drove up from Kansas City for the day. I am so sorry that I did not know of her passing sooner. She had the ability to make and keep friends for a lifetime. I will say she loved and was so PROUD of her boys and their families. Her energy and humor, along with her faith, will long be remembered. She was one of a kind and blessed the lives of many. I'm pretty sure she's very happy now and that she so deserves. Pam Kingsley and I have wonderful memories of Deb that will keep us smiling in the years to come. She will be missed!
Kay Thomas
Friend
August 30, 2021
08/27/2021 Just learned of Deb's passing and my heart sank as I, like so many of her lifelong college friends, lost a big star in our galaxy. Deb was always a leader whose presence filled every room she ever entered. She had great initiative, creativity and worked hard for everything she had. She was a self-possessed, kind and nurturing woman with a quick sense of humor. Okay, she was bossy, too, but so what? You have to be strong to run with horses. Anyone who knows her knows, she put her full trust in Jesus Christ and she's with Him now. Yippee! Enjoy eternity, Debbie dear, and hold a space open for me close by. We've still much to talk and laugh about! Love you, dearly Pam
Pam Kingsley
Friend
August 27, 2021
I had the pleasure of doing Deb´s hair at Aksarben Retirement for the past few years. I will kiss her immensely.. she had great stories and gave me advice that I will never forget!! Rest in heavenly peace Deb
Deena King
March 14, 2021
I met deb at Aksarben while visiting my former neighbor Fran. She was a delightful and lovely woman. I will miss her . Sending my sincerest condolences to her family.
Lena Henning Bellevue , Ne.
March 13, 2021
