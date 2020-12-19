Deborah Lynn Thomas

September 26, 1956 - December 10, 2020

Deborah Lynn Thomas, 64, passed away on December 10, 2020 at her home in Walnut Creek, California. Deb was born on September 26, 1956 near Chicago, IL, to Chaplain Colonel Meredith and Lenore (Kyle) Thomas. She graduated from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, TX in 1973; Illinois State University with a degree in chemistry in 1976; and the University of Nebraska at Omaha with a master's degree in public administration in 1982. Deb's love and care for her family was central to her life along with her passion for laughing out loud, speed-reading books, and baking with chocolate. She was incredibly proud of her family's accomplishments and perseverance, as they are of hers. Deb lit up the room. She was equally comfortable when having serious policy conversations or telling one of her thousands of entertaining stories with friends. Deb cared for people, always willing to help someone better their situation. She had a gift for making lifelong friendships in all her endeavors. Everyone who knew her will miss her warmth, humor and creativity. Deb dedicated her career to public service. In July 2015, Deb was named University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) vice-chancellor for business and finance after more than a decade serving in leadership positions at UNMC and the University of Nebraska Central Administration. In addition to her years with the university system, her career included more than 20 years in state government. She served as Policy Secretary for the Nebraska Health and Human Services System where she oversaw the creation of the state's Children's Health Insurance Program. She also served as the director of the state's Department of Administrative Services and led special projects for the Nebraska Legislature and City Council of Lincoln. She was preceded in death by her parents Meredith and Lenore. She leaves her husband of 41 years, Jim Eske; her children Aaron, Michelle, Jordan, Meredith, and Jamie Eske; brother David Thomas and his wife Nadia Bardack, and their children Shannon and Kylie; cousin Neale Monks, and many dear friends.