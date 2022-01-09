Menu
Debra Jean Janousek-Buntemeyer
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

Debra Jean Janousek-Buntemeyer

March 10, 1954 - December 28, 2021

Debra Jean Janousek-Buntemeyer, age 67, Lincoln passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Debra was born March 10, 1954 to Charley and Irene Brakhage. Debra is survived by her loving son, Tyler Janousek; grandson, Kaedon Thurman; many other relatives and friends.

Celebration of life gathering will be Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512.The family wishes memorials to Iowa State University Foundation in memory of Debra Janousek. Go to www.lincolnfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
My deepest sympathy to Tyler and Kaedon Your mom was a great friend to me
Cheri Okelly
January 9, 2022
