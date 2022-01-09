Debra Jean Janousek-Buntemeyer

March 10, 1954 - December 28, 2021

Debra Jean Janousek-Buntemeyer, age 67, Lincoln passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Debra was born March 10, 1954 to Charley and Irene Brakhage. Debra is survived by her loving son, Tyler Janousek; grandson, Kaedon Thurman; many other relatives and friends.

Celebration of life gathering will be Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512.The family wishes memorials to Iowa State University Foundation in memory of Debra Janousek. Go to www.lincolnfh.com.