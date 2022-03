Debra Sue Meehan

March 29, 1955 - March 2, 2021

Debra Sue Meehan, 65, born to Elizabeth Jane (Keetle) & Bobby Lee Meehan in Lincoln March 29, 1955. Debra grew up in Lincoln & graduated from Lincoln Northeast in 1974. She worked at Uni Service Inc. for 18 years. Debra loved babysitting, animals, sports, movies and dolls.

Debra is survived by her parents, siblings David Meehan, Karen (Richard) Inurrigarro of Harlingen, TX, Sharon (Dave) Heaton of Glendale, AZ, Scott Meehan of Bloomington, IN, brother-in-law Ward Hageman. Preceded in death by sister Kathryn Lee Hageman of Ceresco, NE.

Condolences to www.aspenaftercare.com.