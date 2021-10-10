Menu
Debra Sue Stanton
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

Debra Sue Stanton

March 14, 1957 - October 6, 2021


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
So sorry for your loss. Deb was a good friend and co worker of mine. I'm so saddened by her passing. She will be greatly missed. May you find strength and comfort in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. RIP Debbie.
Joseph Prai
Friend
October 10, 2021
