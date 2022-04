Debra L. Willman

November 24, 1977 - September 17. 2021

She is survived by her husband, sons, sister, brothers, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Memorial services are scheduled for 2 pm Saturday, September 25 at the Metz Chapel in York. Inurnment will follow in the Council Cemetery west of York. Memorials may be directed to her family for later designation. Debra will be cremated so there will be no viewing or visitation. Online condolences may be sent to her family at www.metzmortuary.com