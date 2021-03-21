Menu
Delbert F. Grote
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

Delbert F. Grote

August 30, 1942 - March 17, 2021

Delbert F. Grote, age 78, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Delbert was born August 30, 1942 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Harvard and Maxine (Schaad) Grote. Delbert worked as a Truck Driver for 40 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hotrods, motorcycles, boating.

Preceded in death by his parents and son Creed; He is survived by his wife Louise of 24 years; daughter Lacy and son Shane; granddaughter Vanessa and great granddaughter Helen Rose from California; step daughter Tonya Wiles; step grandsons; Jerame and James; step great granddaughter Rhiannah; brother Doug (Becky) and many nieces and nephew.

Visitation; Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512. Funeral service will be on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. lincolnfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Mar
24
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry Doug, Lou, Delbert & I talked a lot by phone, He was very interesting he new lots about everything, we always talked about when we were all young growing up. He had a great memory ! I was very close to his mother Maxine, Max & I had the same birthday & middle names, he will missed by all, I will have to continue to talk with Doug.
Betty vidlak
March 22, 2021
