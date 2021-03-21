Delbert F. Grote

August 30, 1942 - March 17, 2021

Delbert F. Grote, age 78, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Delbert was born August 30, 1942 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Harvard and Maxine (Schaad) Grote. Delbert worked as a Truck Driver for 40 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hotrods, motorcycles, boating.

Preceded in death by his parents and son Creed; He is survived by his wife Louise of 24 years; daughter Lacy and son Shane; granddaughter Vanessa and great granddaughter Helen Rose from California; step daughter Tonya Wiles; step grandsons; Jerame and James; step great granddaughter Rhiannah; brother Doug (Becky) and many nieces and nephew.

Visitation; Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512. Funeral service will be on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. lincolnfh.com