Delbert John Mohrhoff

June 11, 1936 - May 30, 2021

Delbert John Mohrhoff, 84, of Lincoln, died May 30, 2021. He was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, on June 11, 1936.

Survived by children; Randel Mann, Jeannie Morehart, John Mohrhoff, David & Vicki Mohrhoff and James & Jenny Hale, sister; Diane Mohrhoff & brother; Ronald Mohrhoff, 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren & 3 great-great-great-grandchildren. Many nieces, great nieces; nephews & great nephews. For those Gkids, GGkids, GGGkids & GGGGkids and any other relatives we may have omitted we apologize. There are just too darn many of you. LOL.

Preceded in death by wife; Billie J Mohrhoff, daughter; Vicki Sue Major, granddaughter; Amanda Mann, grandson; John Dee Mohrhoff Jr., mother; Pauline Mohrhoff & father; John Mohrhoff.

Celebration of life at later date.