Delbert John Mohrhoff
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021

Delbert John Mohrhoff

June 11, 1936 - May 30, 2021

Delbert John Mohrhoff, 84, of Lincoln, died May 30, 2021. He was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, on June 11, 1936.

Survived by children; Randel Mann, Jeannie Morehart, John Mohrhoff, David & Vicki Mohrhoff and James & Jenny Hale, sister; Diane Mohrhoff & brother; Ronald Mohrhoff, 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren & 3 great-great-great-grandchildren. Many nieces, great nieces; nephews & great nephews. For those Gkids, GGkids, GGGkids & GGGGkids and any other relatives we may have omitted we apologize. There are just too darn many of you. LOL.

Preceded in death by wife; Billie J Mohrhoff, daughter; Vicki Sue Major, granddaughter; Amanda Mann, grandson; John Dee Mohrhoff Jr., mother; Pauline Mohrhoff & father; John Mohrhoff.

Celebration of life at later date.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 13, 2021.
My deepest condolences to the Mohrhoff family on the passing of Delbert.
Sam Pittam
Family
June 14, 2021
